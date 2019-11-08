Trending

President Trump launches nationwide grassroots initiative for black voters

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at his Black Voices for Trump rally Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:55 PM PT — Friday, November 8, 2019

President Trump is kicking off his nationwide campaign initiative to garner more black voters ahead of 2020. During his Friday speech in downtown Atlanta, the president announced his ‘Black Voices for Trump’ initiative.

A supporter of President Donald Trump waits for Trump to arrive for a Black Voices for Trump rally Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

President Trump claimed Democrats have taken advantage of the black vote, despite many African Americans continuing to struggle with poverty. He touted his administration’s efforts to lower unemployment rates among the nation’s black youth.

“African American youth unemployment…has now reached the lowest number ever recorded in the history of our country,” stated the president. “This was so important to me — we’re doing really well.

 

The president also took a swing at Democrats for their alleged attempts to censor religion.

“African American churches have always been lifted up and they’ve always been the conscience of our nation,” said President Trump. “Yet, Democrats now want to drive faith out of the public square and attack Christians.”

The Trump campaign reportedly chose the location because it’s an epicenter of black life, including the region’s fast growing population. The trip marks his second visit to Georgia this year.

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a Trump campaign banner as he waits for Trump to arrive for Black Voices for Trump rally Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

