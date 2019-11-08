President Trump launches nationwide grassroots initiative for black voters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:55 PM PT — Friday, November 8, 2019

President Trump is kicking off his nationwide campaign initiative to garner more black voters ahead of 2020. During his Friday speech in downtown Atlanta, the president announced his ‘Black Voices for Trump’ initiative.

"Democrats want to invest in green global projects. I want to invest in Black American communities." – @realDonaldTrump #BlackVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/n3OCAN6DxA — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 8, 2019

President Trump claimed Democrats have taken advantage of the black vote, despite many African Americans continuing to struggle with poverty. He touted his administration’s efforts to lower unemployment rates among the nation’s black youth.

“African American youth unemployment…has now reached the lowest number ever recorded in the history of our country,” stated the president. “This was so important to me — we’re doing really well.

"We created 9,000 opportunity zones…8 million African-Americans live in opportunity zones, yet every Democrat voted against giving these black citizens the future they deserve. The Republicans got it passed." – @realDonaldTrump #BlackVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/Qqij3tylDR — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 8, 2019

The president also took a swing at Democrats for their alleged attempts to censor religion.

“African American churches have always been lifted up and they’ve always been the conscience of our nation,” said President Trump. “Yet, Democrats now want to drive faith out of the public square and attack Christians.”

The Trump campaign reportedly chose the location because it’s an epicenter of black life, including the region’s fast growing population. The trip marks his second visit to Georgia this year.

