President Trump: Keep your eye on the Ariz. audit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

President Trump spoke out on fraud in the 2020 elections amid the ongoing vote recount in Arizona. The 45th President made the remarks during an interview with The Dan Bongino Show Wednesday, urging Americans to keep an eye on the forensic audit in Maricopa County.

“I think it’s going to be incredible, I think it’s going to be eye-opening because I personally think that — I have no question we won Arizona,” President Trump said. “We had rallies. We had such enthusiasm. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Then all of a sudden we lose [and] people couldn’t believe it.”

Why is this audit different? pic.twitter.com/FgV4ODL2cO — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) April 29, 2021

The 45th President also pointed out how Democrat lawmakers sent 103 lawyers in a failed attempt to block the recount effort. He said if the election was honest, the left has little reason to oppose a fully transparent audit, which begs the question: What are Democrats hiding?

President Trump also highlighted other cases of potential dishonesty. He said just one day before the election in Wisconsin, the Washington Post and ABC wrongly predicted he was 17 points behind. However, despite the poll’s potential to suppress votes, he won the state.

Furthermore, the 45th President weighed in on the Supreme Court’s handling of election fraud concerns from Republican lawmakers.

With 20 states reporting cases of voter fraud, President Trump said the High Court’s decision to throw it away was “gutless.” He stressed, this came from the lack of courage to make a tough decision and many Americans, including himself, found that shameful.

President Trump argued that despite potentially fraudulent votes from dead people and illegal immigrants, the amount counted in 2020 was still record-breaking.

“So, we’ll see what happens, but I have a feeling I know what’s gonna happen because it was a totally crooked election,” he noted. “I think the whole 2020 election was totally crooked. Many people agree.”

He added, he is glad to have served as President. He loves our country as well as Americans and he is continuing forward.

“Look we had a corrupt election, we had corrupt counters,” President Trump concluded. “The counters were more important than the candidate and it’s just one of those things. And we’re fighting all the way and we’ll see also see what happens in ’24.”