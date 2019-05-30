President Trump: It’s a shame Netanyahu is facing second election

OAN Newsroom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly be forced to run for election a second time. He met with senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday, and assured Israel will continue to hold its “unbreakable bond” with the U.S. despite the news.

Israel’s parliament voted to dissolve after Netanyahu was unable to form a ruling coalition, which annulled his reelection victory.

In a recent statement, President Trump said the move was disappointing:

“…it’s too bad what happened in Israel. It looked like a total win for Netanyahu, he’s a great guy. He’s a great guy and now they’re back in the debate stage, and they’re back in the election stage. That is too bad because they don’t need this. I mean, they’ve got enough turmoil over there. It’s a tough place. I feel very badly about that.”

Experts have said the decision could conflict with the White House’s unveiling of its Middle East peace plan. Officials initially planned to roll out the deal after Netanyahu had formed his new government.