President Trump, Israeli prime minister talk possible new round of sanctions on Iran

UPDATED 1:57 PM PT – Thursday, July 11, 2019

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently discussed the heightened threat posed by Iran. The two leaders spoke on the phone Thursday to address the latest developments in the Middle East as well as regional security challenges.

The president said the Ayatollah regime may face a new round of sanctions in response to its ongoing support for Islamic terror groups. This comes as Netanyahu said he would greatly appreciate an increased pressure on Iran as it has recently vowed to destroy Israel, yet again.

I spoke with US President Donald Trump. We discussed regional developments and security issues. Foremost among them was Iran. I thanked President Trump for his intention to increase sanctions against Iran. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Ayatollah regime officials are threatening to end America’s presence in the Middle East.

“The number one power of the world, the biggest power in international politics, the U.S. couldn’t write down one line against Iran. America’s role in world politics has ended. America feels that it has been defeated in the campaign theater of Middle East.”

— Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister – Iran

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu also vowed to boost bilateral security cooperation to curb Iran’s efforts to export the Islamic Revolution across the Middle East.