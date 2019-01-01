Trending

President Trump interviewing possible candidates for security adviser

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:35 PM PST – Sat. Sept. 14, 2019

A few names have risen to the top of a short list of possible replacements, for former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, from left, National Security Adviser John Bolton, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and President Donald Trump, speaks before Trump signs a National Security Presidential Memorandum to launch the “Women’s Global Development and Prosperity” Initiative in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Reports Friday said President Trump recently interviewed his top hostage negotiator, Robert O’Brien as a possible contender for the role.

O’Brien was described by officials as a “safe choice” given his relationships within the State Department and Pentagon.

President Trump on Thursday said he had a list of 15 candidates, and later said he’d ruled out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the job.

