President Trump interviewing possible candidates for security adviser

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:35 PM PST – Sat. Sept. 14, 2019

A few names have risen to the top of a short list of possible replacements, for former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Reports Friday said President Trump recently interviewed his top hostage negotiator, Robert O’Brien as a possible contender for the role.

O’Brien was described by officials as a “safe choice” given his relationships within the State Department and Pentagon.

President Trump on Thursday said he had a list of 15 candidates, and later said he’d ruled out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the job.