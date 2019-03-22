President Trump instructs FEMA to provide disaster relief to Ala. following tornadoes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:31 AM PT — Monday, March 4, 2019

President Trump has instructed FEMA to provide disaster relief to Alabama after a pair of deadly tornadoes ripped through the state over the weekend.

The president took to Twitter Monday to announce he has told FEMA to give “A Plus treatment to the great state of Alabama, and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the tornadoes.”

He also praised Alabama Governor Kay Ivey for working closely with FEMA and the White House.

FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes. @GovernorKayIvey, one of the best in our Country, has been so informed. She is working closely with FEMA (and me!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

At least 23 people, including three children, have been killed and 40 others have been injured since the tornadoes hit the southeast on Sunday.

“We’ve been talking with family members and residents in the area trying to get a count of how many individuals that were we’re looking for, but, again, our efforts are concentrating on that,” stated Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “We have canine teams coming in from all over the state of Alabama and from the state of Georgia.”

Search and rescue operation are underway for those still missing. Officials said the number of “unaccounted for” was in the double digits, but did not give an exact number.