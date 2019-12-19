President Trump: Impeachment trial must be held immediately

OAN Newsroom

On Thursday, President Trump called for an impeachment trial in the Senate to be held immediately. In a series of tweets, the president said Democrat Party officials violated his right to due process during the impeachment inquiry.

He stressed Democrats didn’t allow the White House to include its lawyers or witnesses during impeachment hearings in the House.

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

President Trump also pointed out not a single Republican voted in favor of impeachment and now Democrats are trying to delay the Senate trial.

The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The president added Democrats understand their case for impeachment is very weak.

The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, he called his impeachment a sham and rebuked Democrats for how they’ve treated each other. President Trump suggested that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strong-armed Democrats into voting yes.

“It’s a horrible thing they did, they took that small majority and they forced people,” said the president. “Many of those people were like Jeff (Van Drew), where they didn’t want to vote that way.”

Despite the ongoing impeachment process, supporters of the president came to his defense. Some proponents called the vote a reaction to the Trump administration’s efforts to fight corruption in Washington.

“They’re scared because he’s draining the swamp. They’ve been crooked for years and years, people don’t see that. He’s going to fix it. He’s going to get rid of them and they don’t like it. They don’t want to lose their power.” – Kevin Weeks, Trump Supporter

Others continued to voice their anger and frustration with Democrats, calling for action against what they said was unfair treatment. A number of officials have also criticized the ongoing process as far-fetched.

Despite the theatrics on Capitol Hill, supporters are standing with the president and supporting his promising future.

“He has done everything he said he was going to do in his first campaign,” said Trump supporter Dale Vodden. “2020, watch out, he’s going to do a heck of a lot more.”

