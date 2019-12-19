Trending

President Trump: Impeachment trial must be held immediately

President Donald Trump speaks during a summit on transforming mental health treatment to combat homelessness, violence, and substance abuse, at the he Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:10 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

On Thursday, President Trump called for an impeachment trial in the Senate to be held immediately. In a series of tweets, the president said Democrat Party officials violated his right to due process during the impeachment inquiry.

He stressed Democrats didn’t allow the White House to include its lawyers or witnesses during impeachment hearings in the House.

President Trump also pointed out not a single Republican voted in favor of impeachment and now Democrats are trying to delay the Senate trial.

The president added Democrats understand their case for impeachment is very weak.

Earlier in the day, he called his impeachment a sham and rebuked Democrats for how they’ve treated each other. President Trump suggested that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strong-armed Democrats into voting yes.

“It’s a horrible thing they did, they took that small majority and they forced people,” said the president. “Many of those people were like Jeff (Van Drew), where they didn’t want to vote that way.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Despite the ongoing impeachment process, supporters of the president came to his defense. Some proponents called the vote a reaction to the Trump administration’s efforts to fight corruption in Washington.

They’re scared because he’s draining the swamp. They’ve been crooked for years and years, people don’t see that. He’s going to fix it. He’s going to get rid of them and they don’t like it. They don’t want to lose their power.” – Kevin Weeks, Trump Supporter

Others continued to voice their anger and frustration with Democrats, calling for action against what they said was unfair treatment. A number of officials have also criticized the ongoing process as far-fetched.

Despite the theatrics on Capitol Hill, supporters are standing with the president and supporting his promising future.

“He has done everything he said he was going to do in his first campaign,” said Trump supporter Dale Vodden. “2020, watch out, he’s going to do a heck of a lot more.”

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

