Trending

President Trump: I’m the father of the vaccine

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:43 AM PT – Friday, April 30, 2021

President Trump states the quick timeline and success of the coronavirus vaccine is the product of his administration’s work to protect Americans.

During a phone interview Thursday, the 45th president criticized the Biden administration for taking credit for the vaccine. The comments were made in response to Joe Biden’s Wednesday night speech, during which the Democrat took credit for nationwide vaccination efforts without acknowledging his predecessor.

“And look, I guess in a certain way, I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it,” said President Trump. “You know, to get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

The Trump administration was responsible for initiating Operation Warp Speed, which resulted in one of the fastest turnaround times for creating a vaccine in history.

“(Dr. Anthony) Fauci said it would take three to five years; he thought it was something that just wouldn’t be that effective because it would take so long to get,” President Trump continued. “I pushed the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) like they have never been pushed before.”

According to statistics provided by Our World in Data, over 99 million Americans, which is over 30 percent of the U.S. population, has been fully vaccinated as of the end of April, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Controversial N.Y. Nuclear Power Plant To Cease Operation Friday

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE