President Trump: I’m the father of the vaccine

UPDATED 7:43 AM PT – Friday, April 30, 2021

President Trump states the quick timeline and success of the coronavirus vaccine is the product of his administration’s work to protect Americans.

During a phone interview Thursday, the 45th president criticized the Biden administration for taking credit for the vaccine. The comments were made in response to Joe Biden’s Wednesday night speech, during which the Democrat took credit for nationwide vaccination efforts without acknowledging his predecessor.

“And look, I guess in a certain way, I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it,” said President Trump. “You know, to get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

With 100 million Americans fully vaccinated today, where are we? -Deaths down 90% among people over 40

-Hospitalizations & deaths down 81% & 84% for people over 70

-Test positivity below WHO level of 5%

-15th straight drop in case rate Imagine where we can be at 200 million. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) April 30, 2021

The Trump administration was responsible for initiating Operation Warp Speed, which resulted in one of the fastest turnaround times for creating a vaccine in history.

“(Dr. Anthony) Fauci said it would take three to five years; he thought it was something that just wouldn’t be that effective because it would take so long to get,” President Trump continued. “I pushed the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) like they have never been pushed before.”

According to statistics provided by Our World in Data, over 99 million Americans, which is over 30 percent of the U.S. population, has been fully vaccinated as of the end of April, 2021.