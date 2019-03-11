President Trump: I would be disappointed if North Korea missile facility reports are true

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:54 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

President Trump is expressing concern over reports North Korea may be rebuilding its nuclear sites.

While speaking at the White House, the president said the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation and he would very disappointed in Kim Jong-un if the reports are true.

This comes after recent satellite images appear to show the reconstruction of a launch facility near the Chinese border that North Korea began dismantling after the Singapore summit.

The president said we will have to wait and see if the reports are true, but maintained the U.S. has a great relationship with North Korea. Despite the reports, the president remains confident a deal with North Korea will be reached.

South Korean media has also appeared to confirm activity at a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile plant.