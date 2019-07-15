President Trump hosts ‘Made in America’ Showcase, touts nation’s manufacturing sector

OAN Newsroom

July 15, 2019

President Trump recently highlighted the success of the nation’s manufacturing sector, while hosting a ‘Made in America’ product showcase.

During an event at the White House Monday, the president said manufacturing jobs have peaked to 600,000 since he was elected and called it “an extraordinary resurgence.” He also pointed out auto plants are being built and expanded throughout the nation, and we are “reawakening our industrial might.”

“The philosophy of my administration is simple: if we can build it, grow it or make it in the United States — we will,” said the president. “When we choose American made something truly wonderful happens — our communities thrive and flourish, our neighborhoods bustle with commerce, our children dream bigger and bolder, and the bonds of loyalty that unite us as citizens become closer, richer, and deeper than ever before.”

After giving remarks, President Trump signed an executive order requiring 95-percent of steel and iron used in federal contracts to come from U.S. firms. The move will substantially raise the current threshold of 50-percent, which was first set by then-president Dwight Eisenhower back in the 1954. The president’s executive order also requires ‘Made in America’ products that are used by the government to have 75-percent of their components made domestically.