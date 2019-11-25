Trending

President Trump honors military K9 involved in raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

Vice President Mike Pence pets Conan, the U.S. Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

UPDATED 11:41 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

President Trump recently honored the military canine who helped bring down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He welcomed Conan to the White House Monday, where he gave her a certificate and award for her role in last month’s raid which resulted in the death of al-Baghdadi.

The president called Conan, who was wounded during the raid, a ‘tough cookie’ and said nobody is going to mess with her. President Trump also said Conan is “probably the world’s most famous dog” right now and hailed her as the “ultimate fighter.”

In addition to the military canine, the president also met with members of the U.S. Special Forces team involved in the raid against the ISIS leader.

