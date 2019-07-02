President Trump: Hong Kong protesters looking for democracy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:39 AM PT — Tuesday, July 2, 2019

President Trump recently commented on the protesters in Hong Kong, saying they seek to protect democracy and the rule of law in their city. In a statement Monday, the president expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of disagreements between Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Citizens of Hong Kong stormed the city legislature Monday on the anniversary of the end of British rule back in 1997. They took down the city’s current flag, and raised the British colonial flag of Hong Kong instead. Protesters say the U..K brought democracy and economic prosperity to their city, and said they will not give it up.

“In Hong Kong, I hope it gets solved. I was with President Xi of China, we had a great talk, a great discussion. We’re talking about doing something and we’ve talked about it briefly, but it’s very sad. I’ve rarely seen a protest like that, it’s very sad to see.” — President Trump

Mainland China has accused Hong Kong’ protesters of being “foreign agents” and “western stooges.” However, millions of protesters say they won’t back down until China agrees to fully respect their autonomy and self rule.