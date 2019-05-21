President Trump holds a MAGA rally in Pa.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:46 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

President Trump visited Mountoursville, Pennsylvania to speak in front of a crowd of supporters on Monday. Pennsylvania is one of three battleground states, also including Michigan and Wisconsin, where the president won a tight race during the 2016 election.

The president said he hopes to continue his administration’s success economically through tax cuts and foreign trade agreements in 2020, and needs the help of Pennsylvania voters to get him reelected. He said America’s economy is the strongest it has ever been before.

“And after years of building up foreign countries, we are now building up our country –it’s about time,” he stated. “We are now the hottest economy anywhere in the world…the United States added 263,000 jobs just last month, far exceeding any expectations.”

President Trump also mentioned his continued efforts to combat the migrant crisis along the southern border as well as improving foreign trade policy to help the U.S. economy grow even further.

The president shared the stage with GOP Representative Fred Keller to endorse his run for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District. The special election in the state is taking place on Tuesday.