President Trump holds 6-point lead over Biden in Fla.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:50 PM PT — Thursday, June 11, 2020
A new OAN/Gravis poll out of the must-win state of Florida showed President Trump with solid momentum over Democrat nominee Joe Biden. One America’s Patrick Hussion has more.
This is fake news, folks. It’s invented, cherry-picked and deceptively framed information meant not to convey actual information but, instead, to placate the president and his supporters. It is to news what your mom’s evaluation of your performance in your Little League game was — reassuring but hardly objective. And not only is this report misleading and unethical, it makes very clear why OAN removed the initial report last week: It wasn’t positive enough for Trump. This one is, even if it’s dishonest, so it’s still online.