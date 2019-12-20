President Trump hits back at Christianity Today over impeachment op-ed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:10 AM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

President Trump is condemning Christianity Today after the magazine published a critical op-ed calling for his removal from office. In a series of tweets Friday, he blasted the publication as “far-left” and “progressive.” The president also pointed out that it hasn’t been associated with the Billy Graham family for several years.

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The op-ed’s writer and editor-in-chief of Christianity Today responded to the president in an interview with CNN Friday, claiming the organization was not far-left.

“It’s factually inaccurate that we’re far-left, we’re pretty centrist, we rarely comment on politics unless we feel it rises to the level of some national concern that is really important and this would be a case,” stated Mark Galli. “We wrote editorials about Clinton during his impeachment process, we wrote editorials about Nixon during his…this struck me as rising to that level and it needed comment.”

The magazine was founded by evangelical legend Billy Graham, however, Graham’s son Franklin posted on Facebook that his father would not have agreed with the piece. He said that since the publication invoked his father’s name, he felt it necessary to respond. Franklin also responding on Twitter, where he stated his father believed President Trump was “the man for this hour in history.”