President Trump hints at daughter-in-law’s future Senate run

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: Lara Trump, daughter-in-law and campaign advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump, pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention from inside an empty Mellon Auditorium on August 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party's convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

President Trump teased that one of his family members may run for public office in the near future. On Friday, the 45th President surprised a crowd of his supporters at a Big Dog Ranch Rescue fundraiser that was being held at Mar-a-Lago.

Organizers had a goal of raising roughly $500,000 during the event in order to rescue around 500 dogs by cargo plane from China’s meat markets. During his surprise visit, the President praised his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, while hinting that she may run for a seat in the Senate.

“I want to thank Lara who has been so incredible,” the 45th President said on stage. “And I don’t know, aren’t you running for the Senate?”

While an official announcement has yet to be made, Lara has teased a possible Senate run in the past. She would further promote her father-in-law’s message of “making America great again.”

