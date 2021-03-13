President Trump hints at daughter-in-law’s future Senate run

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

President Trump teased that one of his family members may run for public office in the near future. On Friday, the 45th President surprised a crowd of his supporters at a Big Dog Ranch Rescue fundraiser that was being held at Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump makes surprise appearance at animal rescue fundraiser. More at https://t.co/j4AOiStqCD@bdrr pic.twitter.com/J4yai8cAbU — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 12, 2021

Organizers had a goal of raising roughly $500,000 during the event in order to rescue around 500 dogs by cargo plane from China’s meat markets. During his surprise visit, the President praised his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, while hinting that she may run for a seat in the Senate.

“I want to thank Lara who has been so incredible,” the 45th President said on stage. “And I don’t know, aren’t you running for the Senate?”

While an official announcement has yet to be made, Lara has teased a possible Senate run in the past. She would further promote her father-in-law’s message of “making America great again.”