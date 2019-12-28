Trending

President Trump highlights OAN report on Paul Pelosi, Jr. potential corruption in Ukraine

President Donald Trump takes the stage at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:35 AM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

President Trump is highlighting OAN’s report on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son may be involved in a Ukrainian corruption scandal. The president took to Twitter on Friday to share the report, which detailed how Pelosi and her son Paul might face corruption allegations involving Ukraine.

He called Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” and said the report is “big stuff.”

Among other things, the report revealed videos of Paul Pelosi Jr.’s 2017 trip to the country, which are currently being removed online.

These accusations are similar to those against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who allegedly earned $156 million from corruption schemes in Ukraine.

President Trump shared an additional OAN report on Friday, in which Ukrainian officials testified on Democrat interference in the 2016 elections. He thanked One America News for “incredible reporting” and slammed mainstream media for not doing “the same.”

