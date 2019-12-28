President Trump highlights OAN report on Paul Pelosi, Jr. potential corruption in Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

President Trump is highlighting OAN’s report on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son may be involved in a Ukrainian corruption scandal. The president took to Twitter on Friday to share the report, which detailed how Pelosi and her son Paul might face corruption allegations involving Ukraine.

He called Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” and said the report is “big stuff.”

Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff! https://t.co/hoHSERKgh9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Among other things, the report revealed videos of Paul Pelosi Jr.’s 2017 trip to the country, which are currently being removed online.

BOOM: Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE! And Nancy Pelosi appeared in a promotional video for the company!https://t.co/wlndLhPqLe — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 3, 2019

These accusations are similar to those against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who allegedly earned $156 million from corruption schemes in Ukraine.

President Trump shared an additional OAN report on Friday, in which Ukrainian officials testified on Democrat interference in the 2016 elections. He thanked One America News for “incredible reporting” and slammed mainstream media for not doing “the same.”

@OANN is doing incredible reporting. If Lamestream Media did the same, they would get respect back. At All-Time Low! https://t.co/IMi4a0Dx4f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

