President Trump heading to Miss. to gain support for state GOP ahead of elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

President Trump is gearing up for a Friday night rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he will be showing his support for the state’s Republican nominee for governor — Tate Reeves. This comes just days before the state’s general elections with state Republicans hoping the president’s visit will help boost their chances of winning.

The state’s gubernatorial race has been tight with recent polls showing Lt. Governor Reeves beating out his Democrat contender, state attorney general Jim Hood, by just a few percentage points. However, President Trump was overwhelmingly popular in Mississippi in the 2016 election and Reeves has said he welcome’s the commander-in-chief’s endorsement with open arms.

“The president’s endorsement yesterday made it the biggest day in our campaign, President Trump is extremely popular in Mississippi,” he stated. “President Trump almost got 60 percent of the vote when he ran for president in 2016 — I’m honored to have President Trump’s endorsement.”

Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th. I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves. Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Recent polling data for the state shows 54 percent of Mississippi voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while in office and 56 percent oppose his impeachment.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for Reeves in Mississippi and Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to make an appearance in the Magnolia State next week.

Friday’s event is also being billed as a ‘Keep America Great’ rally, which means it likely won’t be all about Mississippi’s gubernatorial race. In fact, the president is likely to touch on the House Democrat’s decision to formalize the impeachment investigation. The House passed the resolution Thursday in a 232 to 196 vote. No Republicans voted in favor, while two Democrats sided with the GOP.

With most voters in the state of Mississippi being against impeachment, the recent decision is likely to score points for Reeves.