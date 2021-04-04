Trending

President Trump: Happy Easter to all, including radical left crazies

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: President Donald Trump gave two thumbs up to the crowd on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:47 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

President Trump wished the public a happy Easter, including those on the left.

In a statement on Sunday, the President said “Happy Easter to all, including the radical left crazies who rigged our presidential election and want to destroy our country.”

This came after President Trump released a similar message on Friday, asking why it is that every time 2020 election fraud is discussed, the fake news media calls it “baseless and unfounded.”

He went on to say sadly there was “massive” fraud in the election, and many angry people understand that.

