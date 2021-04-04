President Trump: Happy Easter to all, including radical left crazies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:47 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

President Trump wished the public a happy Easter, including those on the left.

In a statement on Sunday, the President said “Happy Easter to all, including the radical left crazies who rigged our presidential election and want to destroy our country.”

President Trump releases Easter statement pic.twitter.com/ACJfZN3NH5 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 4, 2021

This came after President Trump released a similar message on Friday, asking why it is that every time 2020 election fraud is discussed, the fake news media calls it “baseless and unfounded.”

He went on to say sadly there was “massive” fraud in the election, and many angry people understand that.