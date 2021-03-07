President Trump gives endorsements for 2022, criticizes GOP candidates hurting Republican Party

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

President Trump is giving full support to some candidates for the 2022 midterms, while taking back his endorsement on others.

On Friday, he threw his support behind South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s (R) reelection campaign. In a statement, the 45th President commended McMaster for his strong support of the military, Second Amendment and his stance on crime prevention.

President Trump’s leadership has made America stronger and more prosperous. I’ve stood with him from the beginning. I’m honored he stands with me as we “Keep South Carolina Great!” pic.twitter.com/ScxCNuqDxR — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 6, 2021

“Soldiers and airmen put their careers and families on hold to confront threats to us, both here and abroad,” McMaster previously stated. “Such remarkable service must be recognized and encouraged.”

President Trump said McMaster has been a “fabulous chief executive for his state.” This is a sentiment his constituents echoed in a recent Morning Consult poll, where the governor received 53 percent approval.

McMaster is the latest GOP incumbent to receive backing from President Trump, as Republicans are looking at ways to maintain control in state houses and retake Congress in the midterms.

As for the Senate, President Trump is backing another candidate from South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott (R), who is seeking reelection next term. In a statement early last week, the 45th President said Scott has his “complete and total endorsement.”

President Trump added Scott is an important force in GOP politics, commending his work in support of the military, law enforcement and veterans. The two Republicans have worked closely over the last four years, with Scott praising the work President Trump has done for the diverse country.

“President Trump built the most inclusive economy ever,” Scott stated. “Seven million jobs created pre-COVID-19, and two thirds of them went to women, African Americans and Hispanics.”

In the meantime, President Trump is walking back on his 2018 endorsement for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). In an interview last week, the 45th President said Kemp did little for the GOP and that his election ultimately hurt Republicans.

“He ended up winning the election and he certainly was not very effective for the Republican Party, to put it nicely. So I think that was an endorsement that hurt us, but sometimes that will happen,” President Trump stated. “You can’t pick 100 percent of the winners. Governor Kemp, what he did for the Republican Party and to the Republican Party and to the state of Georgia, which is a great state, was sad.”

He went on to argue Kemp’s lack of action with regards to voter fraud, failed to give his constituents what they wanted.

President Trump later added, when Kemp ran in 2018 he was “just about in last place,” and that the endorsement “saved” his campaign.