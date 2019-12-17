President Trump: Giuliani’s probe into Biden-Ukraine corruption helps protect U.S. national interest

OAN Newsroom

President Trump is doubling down on his support for Rudy Giuliani, and his ongoing probe into Joe and Hunter Biden’s’ corruption in Ukraine. While speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, he touted Giuliani’s record of fighting organized crime in New York and beyond.

The president went on to point out that he hasn’t spoken too much to Giuliani about his investigation, so far. He added that Giuliani’s findings may present the Russia-Ukraine hoax in a new light.

“He’s a great person who loves our country and he does this out of love, believe me, he does it out love,” stated President Trump. “He sees what goes on, he sees what’s happening, he sees all the hoax that happens when they talk about impeachment hoax or the Russia collusion delusion, and he sees it and he’s a great gentleman.”

Giuliani said he’s preparing a report on his months-long probe into Ukraine corruption. He claims the investigation involves top Obama officials as well as money laundering from Ukraine into the U.S.

One America News Political Correspondent Chanel Rion traveled to Budapest and Kiev with Giuliani to capture explosive first-hand interviews with key Ukrainian officials, which highlight DNC collaborated foreign interference into the 2016 presidential election. That three part exclusive report is now available for viewing.