President Trump gearing-up to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Hershey, Pa.

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT — Tuesday, December 10, 2019

President Trump is gearing-up to hold a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Pennsylvania. He will touch down in Hershey Tuesday evening, where he will hold another one of his signature events at the Giant Center.

In a recent statement, Trump campaign Chief Operating Officer Michael Glassner said the Keystone State is booming thanks to the president and the increase of American jobs. Glassner also said the president is delivering on his promises, and looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Pennsylvania.

The president is seeking to win the state again in the 2020 election after taking the state by less than 1 percent in 2016. Democrat presidential candidates had previously won the state in every race since 1992, that is until Until Donald Trump entered the race.

One America News will provide full coverage of President Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally starting at 7 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST.