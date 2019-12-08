President Trump: Fox News panders to far-left, Democrats silence conservatives

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

President Trump is criticizing Fox News for interviewing far-left Democrats with a strong anti-Trump bias.

In a Sunday tweet, the president blasted the recent Fox interview with California Congressman Eric Swalwell. He said Swalwell is a loser who got zero percent voter support in his failed 2020 presidential bid.

Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

President Trump also criticized Fox’s decision to interview other far-left activists, such as lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline. He said Democrats are working to silence conservative speakers while Fox is pandering to the far-left crowd.

The president also called out other ‘fake news’ media outlets over their apparent failure to cover his recent progress overseas.

I got NATO countries to pay 530 Billion Dollars a year more, and the U.S. less, and came home to a Fake News Media that mocked me. Didn’t think that was possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

Last week, the president returned from a NATO summit in the U.K. At the end of the summit, mainstream media chose to highlight a viral video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among other leaders, gossiping about the president.