President Trump: Fox News panders to far-left, Democrats silence conservatives

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:30 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

President Trump is criticizing Fox News for interviewing far-left Democrats with a strong anti-Trump bias.

In a Sunday tweet, the president blasted the recent Fox interview with California Congressman Eric Swalwell. He said Swalwell is a loser who got zero percent voter support in his failed 2020 presidential bid.

President Trump also criticized Fox’s decision to interview other far-left activists, such as lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline. He said Democrats are working to silence conservative speakers while Fox is pandering to the far-left crowd.

The president also called out other ‘fake news’ media outlets over their apparent failure to cover his recent progress overseas.

Last week, the president returned from a NATO summit in the U.K. At the end of the summit, mainstream media chose to highlight a viral video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among other leaders, gossiping about the president.

