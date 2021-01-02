President Trump: Fox News is not watchable

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:38 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

President Trump laid into Fox News, rejecting the station he has now called unwatchable.

The President tweeted on Friday that Fox’s weekend daytime is “not watchable,” and that he’s switching over to One America News Network.

.@FoxNews Weekend Daytime is not watchable. Switching over to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

This came following his tweet on Wednesday which asserted watching Fox News is “almost as bad as watching fake news CNN.”

Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Fox has reportedly received lower ratings post-election as its viewers have been shifting to alternative news outlets.

The President has slammed the station before, commenting they forgot the “Golden Goose” that made them successful.

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

“Despite what you hear, look at all of them up there, look at all of that fake news, it’s unbelievable,” President Trump stated. “Unfortunately Fox has become fake news too, I don’t know what happens to these people.”

Earlier this month, former Fox personality Eric Bolling estimated that Fox News lost 40 percent of its viewership on November 3 when it declared Joe Biden the Arizona winner during the disputed 2020 election.