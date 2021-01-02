Trending

President Trump: Fox News is not watchable

President Donald Trump spoke during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:38 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

President Trump laid into Fox News, rejecting the station he has now called unwatchable.

The President tweeted on Friday that Fox’s weekend daytime is “not watchable,” and that he’s switching over to One America News Network.

This came following his tweet on Wednesday which asserted watching Fox News is “almost as bad as watching fake news CNN.”

Fox has reportedly received lower ratings post-election as its viewers have been shifting to alternative news outlets.

The President has slammed the station before, commenting they forgot the “Golden Goose” that made them successful.

“Despite what you hear, look at all of them up there, look at all of that fake news, it’s unbelievable,” President Trump stated. “Unfortunately Fox has become fake news too, I don’t know what happens to these people.”

Earlier this month, former Fox personality Eric Bolling estimated that Fox News lost 40 percent of its viewership on November 3 when it declared Joe Biden the Arizona winner during the disputed 2020 election.

