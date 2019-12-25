Trending

President Trump, FLOTUS deliver Christmas day message to nation

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:55 AM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

President Trump wishes all a Merry Christmas, as he celebrates the holiday with his family in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The President and first lady Melania Trump were at the Southern Baptist Convention Church on Christmas Eve, where they attended a service led by pastor Jimmy Scroggins.

The first family used to celebrate Christmas at the Episcopal church Bethesda-By-The-Sea, where they got married back in 2005.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk at Mar-a-lago while there for Christmas Eve dinner in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Following the service, the President and first lady hosted an annual Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-A-Lago.

The President and the first lady posted a Christmas video message on Twitter Wednesday and wished all Americans at home and abroad a very Merry Christmas.

