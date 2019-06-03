President Trump firm on Mexico tariffs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:34 AM PT — Monday, June 3, 2019

President Trump is standing firm with his decision to impose tariffs on Mexico if they don’t do more to stop the flow of illegal immigration.

While speaking on the White House lawn Sunday, the president said it’s necessary to increase pressure on Mexico to keep Americans safe from illegal drugs as well as people who have not been properly vetted.

His statements come just days after he announced the White House would impose a five-percent tariff on all Mexican imports beginning on June 10th. That rate would then increase until the immigration problem is solved.

“Mexico is making hundreds of billions of dollars, for many many years, and they have to do something about the border,” stated President Trump. “Everyone’s coming through Mexico including drugs, including human trafficking…we’re going to stop it or we’re not going to do business, and that’s going to be it.”

American and Mexican officials are meeting this week at the White House with hopes of coming to an agreement before the tariffs are implemented. If a deal is not reached, however, the president said his plan will be enforced.