President Trump: Farmers are really happy with new ‘Phase One’ China trade deal and USMCA

UPDATED 11:36 AM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

President Trump recently said farmers are very happy with his new trade agreement with China as well as the USMCA trade deal. He made the comment in a tweet Thursday, where he also said he hopes the thing farmers remember the most is the fact he was able to use “massive incoming tariff money” to assist them during negotiations.

The farmers are really happy with the new China Trade Deal and the soon to be signed deal with Mexico and Canada, but I hope the thing they will most remember is the fact that I was able to take massive incoming Tariff money and use it to help them get through the tough times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

As part of the ‘Phase One’ deal signed by the president Wednesday, China promised to buy billions of dollars more in agricultural products from U.S. farmers. The American Farm Bureau praised the move and said the agreement will help boost agricultural exports. President Trump is set be the keynote speaker at the bureau’s annual convention this Sunday.

In a separate tweet on Thursday, the president spoke out against Sen. Chuck Schumer regarding the Democrat’s recent remarks on the new China trade deal. He pointed out how Schumer is privately telling people the agreement is “unbelievable,” yet he publicly criticizes it whenever possible. The president stated, “that’s politics, but it’s so bad for the country.”

His remarks are in response to recent comments by the Democrat senator, who has referred to the new trade deal as an “historic blunder.” Schumer also claimed it doesn’t require China to play fairly.

Pres. Trump attacked me in a press conference—Let me address that directly His short-term China trade deal is a loss for American businesses & workers If he knew what was in his weak “phase one” deal: He should throw it in the garbage & take China back to the negotiating table pic.twitter.com/7edQaauwn4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 15, 2020

China’s vice premier signed ‘Phase One’ alongside President Trump on Wednesday. Officials on both sides plan to begin ‘Phase Two’ negotiations as soon as the first agreement kicks-in.