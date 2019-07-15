President Trump: Far-left Democrats are actual racists

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Monday, July 15 , 2019

President Trump is taking a hardline stance on the accusations of racism against him. While talking to reporters in Washington, D.C. Monday, the president doubled down on his criticism of far-left Democrat congresswomen, which supposedly include Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

President Trump said they must apologize to America for their foul language and actual racism. He stressed that some of the far-left Democrats have endorsed anti-Semitism.

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The president said the squad of far-left Democrats originates from the most dysfunctional countries in the world, and yet has the nerve to attack the U.S. and its policies.

Democrats are planning a House resolution to condemn what they call the president’s “xenophobic” tweets.