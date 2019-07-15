Trending

President Trump: Far-left Democrats are actual racists

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Monday, July 15 , 2019

President Trump is taking a hardline stance on the accusations of racism against him. While talking to reporters in Washington, D.C. Monday, the president doubled down on his criticism of far-left Democrat congresswomen, which supposedly include Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

President Trump said they must apologize to America for their foul language and actual racism. He stressed that some of the far-left Democrats have endorsed anti-Semitism.

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, joined by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listens during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The president said the squad of far-left Democrats originates from the most dysfunctional countries in the world, and yet has the nerve to attack the U.S. and its policies.

Democrats are planning a House resolution to condemn what they call the president’s “xenophobic” tweets.

