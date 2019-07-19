President Trump: Fake news is crazed over chant

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:58 AM PT – Friday, July 19, 2019

President Trump claimed the “Fake News Media” is obsessed with covering the “send her back” chant. He took to Twitter Friday to point out how “crazed” they are over the crowd’s chant from his rally in North Carolina earlier this week.

The president also said it’s amazing how mainstream media outlets are “calm and accepting” of “the most vile and disgusting statements” by three radical left congresswomen.

….State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Meanwhile, a Trump supporter in Virginia has claimed people have become too sensitive.

“We all say things, sometimes we don’t want them to come out the way they came out. I don’t think he is a racist person.”

Supporters also said the president can’t be held responsible for what other people choose to say. President Trump said the mainstream media is now officially part of the radical left party.