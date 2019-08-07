President Trump explores executive action for hate crimes following mass shootings

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:59 AM PT — Wednesday, August 7, 2019

President Trump is seeking executive action, following two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

“I’m also directing the Department of Justice to propose legislation ensuring that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty, and that this capital punishment be delivered quickly, decisively and without years of needless delay,” the president announced.

This comes as he reaffirmed his stance Monday to increase ‘red flag’ laws, which would prohibit unstable individuals from owning or purchasing a firearm.

White House hopefuls suggested gun restrictions should go even further by lawfully banning assault weapons altogether. Other Democrat leaders are choosing to blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by claiming it’s the majority leaders job to put a background check measure up for vote.

“You don’t like it, Mr. McConnell, you have the right of that, why don’t you put up the vote? Put it on the Senate floor. He doesn’t have the guts to do it. He’s weak. He’s a weak leader.”

— Gavin Newsom, (D) Gov. – Calif.

Democrats have also targeted the president, suggesting his rhetoric has contributed to white supremacist hate crimes. Regardless of accusations, the president said he is confident America will rise to the challenge and is asking both parties to put politics aside.

“Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside, so destructive, and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion and love — our future is in our control,”stated President Trump.