President Trump doubts Ukraine Embassy official could overhear Sondland call

President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of an Apple manufacturing plant, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:08 AM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

President Trump is raising serious doubts about whether a Ukrainian Embassy official overheard an alleged conversation with European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland. He took to Twitter Thursday to express his concerns.

The tweet was sent right as U.S. official David Holmes testified he could clearly overhear President Trump’s voice during a July 26th phone call with Sondland at a restaurant in Ukraine.

During his testimony Wednesday, Sondland said he remembered the president mentioning investigations during the call, but did not recall ever hearing the name Biden in that conversation.

Meanwhile, President Trump also doubled down on his criticism of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff by saying “his lies are growing by the day.” He said Schiff is both “corrupt and is dishonest.” The president went on to say his calls with Ukraine were “perfect” and reiterated he never pressured his Ukrainian counterpart.

