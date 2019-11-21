President Trump doubts Ukraine Embassy official could overhear Sondland call

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:08 AM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

President Trump is raising serious doubts about whether a Ukrainian Embassy official overheard an alleged conversation with European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland. He took to Twitter Thursday to express his concerns.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

The tweet was sent right as U.S. official David Holmes testified he could clearly overhear President Trump’s voice during a July 26th phone call with Sondland at a restaurant in Ukraine.

#NEW: David Holmes on the call he overheard between Pres. Trump & Amb. Sondland: “I then heard Pres. Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ Amb. Sondland replied ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding Pres. Zelenskyy will do ‘anything you ask him to.’” pic.twitter.com/5bCDm1BIeG — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) November 21, 2019

During his testimony Wednesday, Sondland said he remembered the president mentioning investigations during the call, but did not recall ever hearing the name Biden in that conversation.

Meanwhile, President Trump also doubled down on his criticism of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff by saying “his lies are growing by the day.” He said Schiff is both “corrupt and is dishonest.” The president went on to say his calls with Ukraine were “perfect” and reiterated he never pressured his Ukrainian counterpart.