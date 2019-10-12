President Trump, DOJ request appeals court to block NY tax return subpoena

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PST – Sat. October 12, 2019

President Trump and the Justice Department urge a federal appeals court to reverse a lower court’s tax return subpoena.

Friday, the DOJ filed an amicus brief in the closely watched case requesting the 2nd Circuit block the release of President Trump’s tax returns.

It argued the request for personal documents of the president violates the principles of federalism and separation of powers between state and federal levels.

This comes as the President argued again for “absolute immunity” as sitting presidents cannot be subject to the criminal process.

Now, judges will review the argument from the DOJ and determine whether its reason to block the release of his tax returns.