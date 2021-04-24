Trending

President Trump discusses removal from Facebook & Twitter, says press releases much more elegant

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Ahead of the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision on whether to reinstate the 45th President’s account, he weighed in on whether he even needs it. In an interview that aired Friday, President Trump discussed Facebook and Twitter’s decisions to kick him off the platforms.

He said Twitter has become boring and he seems to be reaching many people with his press releases, which he says are more elegant.

“Twitter has become very, very boring,” President Trump said. “You know, when I started with Twitter years ago, it was like a failed thing, concept, media, platform. It became exciting and I think I had a lot to do with it, to be honest with you. Now, it’s boring and it’s no good anymore, people are telling me.”

Trump did mention the prospect of him starting out his own social media platform, but he didn’t say when it would be available to the public.

