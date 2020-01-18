President Trump details Soleimani strike, warns Ayatollah Khamenei to be ‘careful with his words’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

President Trump reportedly told Republican donors that “bad things were being said” about the U.S. prior to the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. During a Friday fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago Resort, the president gave a minute by minute account of the U.S. drone strike that killed the commander in Baghdad.

He described the exchange he had with military officials.

“‘They’re together sir. They have two minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They’re in the car, they’re in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir. 30 seconds. 10, nine, eight…’ Then all of a sudden, boom. ‘They’re gone, sir, cutting off.’ I said, ‘Where is this guy?’ That was the last I heard from him.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

According to audio recordings of the event, the president said Soleimani’s prior comments incentivized his decision to authorize the strike. This validated the administration’s previous claim that an “imminent threat” against the U.S. was the reason for the strike.

This came after the president issued a word of warning to Iran’s supreme leader amid heightened tensions between both nations. In a Friday tweet, he slammed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the nation’s economy is crashing and he should be “careful with his words.”

The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

In a separate tweet, President Trump praised the people of Iran. He said they need a government that will help them succeed.

The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that's more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

This followed Khamenei’s rare public address earlier in the day, in which he called Soleimani a martyr. He went on to say the general was the strongest commander in the fight against terrorism.

The supreme leader defended Iran’s armed forces and its missile strike against U.S. targets.

