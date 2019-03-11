President Trump denies hush money payments were campaign contributions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:43 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

President Trump is denying that he used campaign money to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman, who both threatened to go public with claims they had an affair with him.

In a tweet Thursday, the president rejected allegations made in a recent New York Times report, which suggested the hush money payments were campaign donations. He denied he violated Federal Election Commission laws before calling the report “fake news.”

It was not a campaign contribution, and there were no violations of the campaign finance laws by me. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2019

The New York Times reported the president signed checks to his ex-attorney Michael Cohen to reimburse him for the payments.

Cohen implicated the president in the scheme during his congressional testimony. He’s set to serve a three-year prison sentence for lying to Congress and other crimes.