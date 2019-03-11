Trending

President Trump denies hush money payments were campaign contributions

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:43 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

President Trump is denying that he used campaign money to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman, who both threatened to go public with claims they had an affair with him.

In a tweet Thursday, the president rejected allegations made in a recent New York Times report, which suggested the hush money payments were campaign donations. He denied he violated Federal Election Commission laws before calling the report “fake news.”

The New York Times reported the president signed checks to his ex-attorney Michael Cohen to reimburse him for the payments.

Cohen implicated the president in the scheme during his congressional testimony. He’s set to serve a three-year prison sentence for lying to Congress and other crimes.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with former U.S. hostage in Yemen, Danny Burch, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

