President Trump denies his national emergency order violates the Constitution

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT — Thursday, March 14, 2019

President Trump is pushing back on Democrats by denying his national emergency declaration is an overreach of power.

In a tweet Thursday, the president said prominent legal scholars agree his executive action to address the national emergency at the southern border is both necessary and legal. He added, national emergency orders are constitutional and are expressly authorized by Congress.

Prominent legal scholars agree that our actions to address the National Emergency at the Southern Border and to protect the American people are both CONSTITUTIONAL and EXPRESSLY authorized by Congress…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

On Wednesday the president cautioned both parties against voting to block the order, suggesting this vote carries serious implications.

“But the Democrats, in order to make things difficult, they are for open borders and they are for crime…the Republicans aren’t,” he stated. ” I also think it’s bad for a Democrat senator to vote against border security and to vote against the wall — I think if they vote that way it’s a very bad thing for them long into the future.”

In separate tweets, the president said he would be willing to support Congress if it ever decides to change the standards for declaring national emergencies. However, he said right now the issue is border security.

President Trump warned Senate Republicans against voting with Nancy Pelosi, saying a vote for her is a vote for crime and open borders.