President Trump: Dems won’t be allowed to steal elections again

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

President Trump assured his supporters that his team is advancing the effort to secure election integrity, adding that Democrats will not be able to steal the elections in 2022 and 2024.

“The question I get asked more than any other question is ‘can you assure us that our vote in 2022 and 2024 will count?’ and we will assure you, we’ll never let that happen again and we haven’t stopped working on that,” President Trump stated. “By the way, we’re not stopping.”

Trump addressed a cheering crowd in Mar-a-Lago alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He focused heavily on the election, saying the Democrats know the new administration is fraudulent.

“You know the election was a terrible situation, terrible things happened, at 10:30 in the evening that election was over,” President Trump said. “And at 8:00 in the morning, it looked like they had stolen it and rigged it.”

The 45th President touted the policies enacted while he was in office, talking about his administration’s work to secure U.S. borders.

“We had the most secure border in the history of our country. We built almost 500 miles of wall. Brilliantly, even though the contracts were all done and they were getting ready to complete the wall, they said first day, stop building the wall, and now they want to start building it again,” President Trump stated. “Good luck with those contractors by the way.”

He went on to slam the current administration, saying America is heading in the wrong direction.

“It’s a very sad thing that’s happening. Our country in a very short period of time has lost the respect of the rest of the world and from the rest of the world,” President Trump said. “Nobody’s ever talked to us the way we’re being spoken to right now.”

Trump added while his main focus is taking back the House and the Senate in 2022 midterms, he’s still seriously considering running in 2024.