President Trump: Democrats push impeachment amid tumbling poll numbers

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:15 AM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

President Trump is denouncing the Democrat push for impeachment by saying it poses a danger to America. While speaking at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Sunrise, Florida Tuesday, he said the impeachment inquiry is an extension of the failed Russia hoax.

The president went on to say the Democrat Party is rapidly losing voter support due to the ongoing coup against his administration. He claimed Democrat leaders are making up false claims to improve their chance in 2020.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“And now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged ‘impeach him’…a witch hunt, the same as before,” he told the crowd in Florida. “Everybody said — that’s really bullshit.”

President Trump also criticized the mainstream media for its unfair coverage of his administration and the undeserved praised of the Democrat Party.

