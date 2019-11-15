President Trump: Democrats must apologize, fake impeachment inquiry is dead

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

President Trump is weighing in on a recent statement from Ukraine’s foreign minister. During a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Louisiana Thursday, the president said Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has stated EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland did not link financial military assistance to an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Here it is — Ukrainian Foreign Minister (Vadym Prystaiko) said on Thursday that the United States Ambassador (Gordon Sondland) did not link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former Vice President and current Democratic presidential (candidate Joe Biden),” stated President Trump, reading from the minister’s statement.

He echoed those remarks in a tweet, saying “Democrats must apologize to the USA” in light of the new report.

Democrats must apologize to USA: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that “United States Ambassador Gordon Sondland did NOT link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former V.P. Joe Biden & his son, Hunter Biden….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

The article in question was published by Ukrainian state media on Thursday. The story quoted the foreign minister, saying “I have never seen a direct link between investigations and security assistance.” He added, “yes — investigations were mentioned, but there was no clear connection between these events.”

The statement has undermined Sondland’s testimony and undercuts the basis of the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, which prompted the president to say “the fake impeachment inquiry is now dead.”

….Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and certainly did not tell me, about a connection between the assistance and the investigation.” THE FAKE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY IS NOW DEAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

President Trump said Sondland did not tell him or any other administration official of a connection between the assistance and the investigation. Despite this, opponents said the matter must continue to be investigated to its fullest and the probe remains in full swing.