President Trump delivers remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT — Tuesday, January 21, 2020

“The American dream is back bigger and badder than ever before.” — President Trump

President Trump delivered opening remarks at this year’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland. While speaking in front of world leaders and powerful businessmen in Davos Tuesday, the president touted his administration’s economic accomplishments. This included his efforts to make America more hospitable for large corporations.

The president started his keynote address by touting record low unemployment rates in the U.S., noting 3.5 million people have joined the workforce under his administration. President Trump said the stock market has soared by 50 percent since he took office and noted his recent trade deal with China will continue to boost the American economy.

“Today, I’m proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before,” he stated. “We’ve regained our stride, rediscovered our spirit, and reawakened the powerful machinery of American enterprise.”

President Trump ended things off by praising American energy independence. He claimed his administration has saved the American household over $2,000 in electricity bills annually.

US President @realDonaldTrump spoke at #wef20, telling the audience the United States is in the midst of an economic boom. Find out more: https://t.co/91BiDmegfv @POTUS #wef20 pic.twitter.com/4Q1jXrxDTU — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2020

The U.S. president will hold bilateral meetings with multiple leaders Tuesday, including the presidents of the European Commission and Switzerland as well as the Pakistani prime minister. On Wednesday, President Trump is set to meet with Iraq’s prime minister for the first time since the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani earlier this month.