President Trump delivers remarks at Israel American Council Summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

President Trump is saying relations between the U.S. and Israel are better than ever. While speaking at the Israel American Council Summit on Saturday, the president highlighted all of the positives to come out of the reinvigorated relationship between the two countries.

“After eight long years, in which our alliance was undermined and neglected, I am happy to report that the United States-Israeli relationship is stronger now than ever before,” stated President Trump. “America and Israel are woven together by history, heritage and the hearts of our people.”

Yesterday, President @realDonaldTrump delivered remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit. pic.twitter.com/jEP6p2T9D2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 8, 2019

He also announced the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

“For over 20 years, every previous president promised to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and they never acted,” said the president. “Unlike other politicians, I kept my promises.”

He also commented on Iran, which has come under fire by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent weeks for “its aggression in the Middle East” and a recent attack in Baghdad.

“Iran continues its aggression in the Middle East, it even accelerates it,” said Netanyahu.

President Trump said he is keeping an eye on Iran and the major protests taking place across the country.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen the Iranian people rising up to reclaim the noble destiny of their nation. In response, the dictatorship has killed hundreds and probably thousands of those people. You know, they turned off the Internet. There’s no form of communication. Thousands and thousands of people have been arrested. America will always stand with the Iranian people in their righteous struggle for freedom.” — Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

He also touted his decision to place sanctions on Iran, saying that the country must never acquire nuclear weapons.

“We must never allow a regime that chants ‘death to America’ or ‘death to Israel’ to obtain a nuclear weapon,” said the president. “It’s for this reason that I withdrew the United States from that disastrous Iran nuclear deal and implemented those sanctions, which are so biting and so tough.”

Despite growing tensions, President Trump has expressed optimism towards relations with Iran following a recent prisoner swap. He said it may be possible to make more deals with Iran in the future.

Related: American Academic Xiyue Wang Released From Iranian Custody