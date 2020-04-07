President Trump delivers hydroxychloroquine, ventilators to Brazil

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:06 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

President Trump is lending a helping hand to Brazil in its fight against COVID-19. On Sunday, the White House announced that 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and 1,000 ventilators have been delivered to the country.

The anti-malaria drug will be used as a defense for front line workers, who are most at risk of contracting the virus while treating patients. The gift came as an act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, as the country continues to suffer from overcrowded hospitals and lack of medical supplies.

The president spoke on the nation’s struggle last week.

“The Brazilian president is a friend of mine and he’s working very hard. They do have a big, big outbreak. I can tell you, he’s a very good man and he loves his country incredibly well. They’ve had a hard time, there’s no question about it.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

This followed the travel ban the U.S. placed on the country last week, which was implemented to help prevent another COVID-19 outbreak in America.

President Trump has said he wants to lift the ban as soon as possible.