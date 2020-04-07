Trending

President Trump delivers hydroxychloroquine, ventilators to Brazil

FILE – This Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:06 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

President Trump is lending a helping hand to Brazil in its fight against COVID-19. On Sunday, the White House announced that 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and 1,000 ventilators have been delivered to the country.

The anti-malaria drug will be used as a defense for front line workers, who are most at risk of contracting the virus while treating patients. The gift came as an act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, as the country continues to suffer from overcrowded hospitals and lack of medical supplies.

The president spoke on the nation’s struggle last week.

“The Brazilian president is a friend of mine and he’s working very hard. They do have a big, big outbreak. I can tell you, he’s a very good man and he loves his country incredibly well. They’ve had a hard time, there’s no question about it.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

Movement at the Gilberto Novaes Field Hospital against Covid-19, pandemic on this Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Manaus, Brazil. (Photo: Sandro Pereira/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

This followed the travel ban the U.S. placed on the country last week, which was implemented to help prevent another COVID-19 outbreak in America.

President Trump has said he wants to lift the ban as soon as possible.

MORE NEWS: Police Urge Americans To Use Non-Emergency Services To Call In Social Distancing Violations

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE