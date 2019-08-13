President Trump defends retweet alleging Epstein’s murder, wants full investigation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:59 PM PT — Tuesday, August 13, 2019

President Trump recently defended his retweet alleging late financier Jeffrey Epstein could have been killed. While talking to reporters Tuesday, the president said he wants a full investigation into Epstein’s death, adding, there are too many suspicious circumstances. The president then said the Department of Justice will look into the matter.

Some left-wing activists accused the president of endorsing — what they call — conspiracy theories that connect Epstein’s alleged suicide to Bill and Hillary Clinton. However, President Trump said he sees no problem in retweeting somebody else’s opinion, no matter how controversial it may be.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

“But, when they checked the plane logs, Bill Clinton — who is a very good friend of Epstein — he was on the plane about 27 or 28 times, so, why did he say four times?” questioned the president. “So, you have to ask: ‘did Bill Clinton go to the island?’ …if you find that out, you’re going to know a lot.”

President Trump went on to say the controversy around Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring has lingered for a long time, and he hopes the Department of Justice can finally get to the bottom of it.