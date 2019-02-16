President Trump: Danny Burch returns to U.S. after 18-months in captivity in Yemen

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:09 PM PT — Monday, February 25, 2019

According to President Trump, a U.S. hostage held in Yemen has been recovered and returned home.

The president took to Twitter Monday, saying oil industry worker Danny Burch has reunited with his family in the U.S. after being kidnapped in Yemen back in 2017.

President Trump thanked America’s regional allies for their assistance in Burch’s release.

…our foreign partners. Recovering American hostages is a priority of my Admin, and with Danny’s release, we have now secured freedom for 20 American captives since my election victory. We will not rest as we continue our work to bring the remaining American hostages back home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Burch — who is 63-years-old — was held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, but he was released last month and sent to Oman with a subsequent transfer back to the U.S.

President Trump stressed his administration has recovered 20 American hostages so far, and will continue its efforts to bring home those who have been held captive.