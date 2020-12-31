President Trump continues to push for a deeper look into 2020 election

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 AM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

President Trump and many Republican lawmakers are continuing the fight for a free and fair election by demanding a closer look at the fraud and corruption that took place on November 3.

The President took to Twitter on Friday to voice his frustration. He emphasized that the whole “State election is not legal or constitutional.”

Before even discussing the massive corruption which took place in the 2020 Election, which gives us far more votes than is necessary to win all of the Swing States (only need three), it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

….is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Additionally, President Trump pointed out Georgia’s consent decree is unconstitutional, which adds another layer of illegality and invalidity to the November election while threatening senatorial elections, as well.

He praised Herschel Walker, a former Dallas Cowboys running back and avid supporter of the President, for continuing to shine a spotlight on the corruption.

Herschel is speaking the truth! https://t.co/6x9VLsc9qf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

“I love the state of Georgia, I love the United States of America,” Walker said. “How can we certify something that we know is not right? Unless you’re part of the problem, we gotta do what’s right…and not certify this here.”

President Trump also discussed the situation in Wisconsin. He said the fact that voters were not asking for applications invalidates the election. The President noted, “all of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered,” which would give him far more votes than necessary to win all of the swing states, of which he only needed three.

The Commander in Chief also thanked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) for leading the charge for Republicans to object to the electoral college results on January 6.

On Friday, the President said, “America is proud of Josh and the many others who are joining him.” Hawley received backlash for his decision on social media, but he is expected to move forward with his decision to ensure congressional debate.

Lastly, President Trump reiterated, “The U.S. cannot have fraudulent elections.”