President Trump condemns latest wave of anti-Semitic comments from Rep. Omar

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

President Trump is speaking out against Representative Ilhan Omar for her latest round of anti-Semitic comments.

The president tweeted Monday, calling the lawmaker’s comments about Israel “terrible.” He explained how Jewish groups have sent a petition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to remove Omar from her assignment on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Representative Ilhan Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel. Jewish groups have just sent a petition to Speaker Pelosi asking her to remove Omar from Foreign Relations Committee. A dark day for Israel! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

The latest comments by Omar accused pro-Israel advocates, including Jewish colleagues in the House, of having an allegiance to a foreign country.

Anti-Semitic allegations have become commonplace for Omar. Just a couple weeks ago, President Trump condemned her previous comments against Jewish Americans.

“What she said is so deep-seated in her heart that her lame apology, and that’s what it was, it was lame and she didn’t mean a word of it, was just not appropriate,’ he stated. “I think she should resign from Congress, frankly, but at a minimum she shouldn’t be on committees, certainly that committee.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats will take the floor on Wednesday in response to the controversial remarks made by Omar. This will be the second rebuke of the freshman Democrat from party leaders in just a matter of weeks.