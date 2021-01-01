President Trump condemns impeachment efforts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:39 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

President Trump recently spoke out against Congress’ efforts to impeach him a second time. He communicated with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, where he called the impeachment “dangerous” and a continuation of the “witch hunt” against his administration.

His remarks come as the House of Representatives moves forward to impeach the President after accusing him of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. President Trump warned the impeachment is causing anger, but insisted that he wants no violence.

“On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he stated. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you’re doing it, and its really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”

NEW: Reporter: "What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?" President Trump: "If you read my speech…people thought that what I said was totally appropriate."pic.twitter.com/EdSr8bQJ0P — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 12, 2021

President Trump refuted these claims by noting people analyzed the speech he gave before the incident occurred and thought it was “totally appropriate.”

“But they’ve analyzed my speech and my words,” he explained. “And my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate.”

President Trump’s comments mark the first time he has spoken publicly since protesters breached the Capitol Building last week and social media platforms subsequently banned him from their sites.

Meanwhile, the FBI is reportedly monitoring online plans for armed protests across the nation and Washington, D.C. leading up to Inauguration Day. The bureau also said some online posts have vowed to use violence if President Trump is removed from office through impeachment or the 25th Amendment before the inauguration.

This comes as security for the U.S. Capitol and the Inauguration Day have increased considerably since last week’s incident on the hill.