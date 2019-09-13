President Trump condemns Democrat efforts toward impeachment, mainstream media

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:19 AM PT — Friday, September 13, 2019

President Trump is slamming House Democrats for continuing their push for impeachment. In a series of tweets Friday, the president pointed to the economy as he questioned their efforts.

How do you impeach a President who has helped create perhaps the greatest economy in the history of our Country? All time best unemployment numbers, especially for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians & Women. More people working today than ever before. Rebuilt Military & Choice for Vets… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019

President Trump then touted a list of achievements such as low minority unemployment and job growth, a rebuilt military, U.S. energy independence, and record number of appointed judges as well as two Supreme Court justices.

This comes after the House Judiciary Committee authorized rules for an impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

While speaking at a recent GOP retreat in Baltimore, the president laid into House Democrats as well as the mainstream media. He had this to say:

“We also need to prepare for the coming fight. because the traditions and beliefs that have made the American dreams possible are under attack like never before. You’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never seen anything like it. House Democrats are pursuing the most radical far-left program ever put forward in that historic chamber. It’s the Democrats and it’s the media who are fighting two battles. The Democrats and the media. It’s as if they’re one because they are one. They’re working together, they are colluding and they are obstructing.”

The president then said he’s done so much for the country despite the Mueller witch hunt, and an Inspector General report which found James Comey to be a dirty cop. He ended the series of tweets by saying, “you don’t impeach presidents for doing a good (great!) job.”