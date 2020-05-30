President Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

President Trump has announced he will be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. The president took to Twitter on Sunday to make the announcement.

His administration has claimed that far-left forces are using Antifa-like tactics to overtake peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd.

The President’s tweets following last night’s protests: pic.twitter.com/05MpDD5FXs — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) May 31, 2020

Last year, the president said he would consider designating the group as a domestic terrorist organization after large protests broke out in Portland, Oregon.

He has since condemned the “radical left” and “bad people” who are behind the recent chaos. This came after his earlier tweet, which stated, “It’s Antifa and the radical left, don’t blame the others.”

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Earlier this weekend, President Trump reaffirmed he loves the city of Minneapolis and emphasized “they’ve got to be tough” during this time. Ahead of his departure to Florida, the president weighed in on the recent riots.

He explained he’s “never seen something so horrible” as the fire at the city’s police precinct earlier this week. He added seeing the police station abandoned with officials running away from the facility was terrible.

The president went on to say the military is ready to step in if necessary.

“They’ve got to be tough, they’ve got to be smart. We have our military ready, willing and able… We can have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our military.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States