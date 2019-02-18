Trending

President Trump: Cohen ‘love letter’ book is perjury on a scale not seen before

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:51 AM PT — Friday, March 01, 2019

President Trump is back in Washington and he isn’t holding back criticism on his former attorney Michael Cohen, who publicly bashed the president during a hearing on Capitol Hill this week.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, the president said Cohen was working on a manuscript for a book he was pushing.

President Trump suggested Congress demand a transcript of the book. He said it’s filled with contradictions to his recent testimony, and shows Cohen committed perjury on a scale not seen before.

Recent reports claimed Cohen had shopped a presumably pro-Trump book prior to his legal troubles titled ‘Trump Revolution: From the Tower to the White House.”

Some industry experts believe Cohen could get around seven figures out of a possible future book deal.

FILE – President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City, May 9, 2018. (Photo/Reuters)

