President Trump: Cohen ‘love letter’ book is perjury on a scale not seen before

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:51 AM PT — Friday, March 01, 2019

President Trump is back in Washington and he isn’t holding back criticism on his former attorney Michael Cohen, who publicly bashed the president during a hearing on Capitol Hill this week.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, the president said Cohen was working on a manuscript for a book he was pushing.

Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a “love letter to Trump” manuscript for a new book that he was pushing. Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

President Trump suggested Congress demand a transcript of the book. He said it’s filled with contradictions to his recent testimony, and shows Cohen committed perjury on a scale not seen before.

Michael Cohen’s book manuscript shows that he committed perjury on a scale not seen before. He must have forgotten about his book when he testified. What does Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, say about this one. Is he being paid by Crooked Hillary. Using her lawyer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Recent reports claimed Cohen had shopped a presumably pro-Trump book prior to his legal troubles titled ‘Trump Revolution: From the Tower to the White House.”

Some industry experts believe Cohen could get around seven figures out of a possible future book deal.